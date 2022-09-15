4 killed, 10 injured in Chattogram road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 12:00 pm

Related News

4 killed, 10 injured in Chattogram road accident

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 12:00 pm
4 killed, 10 injured in Chattogram road accident

Four people were killed after being crushed by a covered van in Chattogram's Mirsharai on Wednesday night.

At least 10 others including two policemen were injured in the accident that took place in Sonapahar area of the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

The deceased were identified as Mehedi Hasan, 22, Suman, 28, Sheikh Farid, 30, and Abul Kashem, all hailing from Mirsharai upazila.

Among the injured were Zorargonj Highway Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Md Mustafa, 45, Constable Abdul Awal, 50, local resident Rafiq, 25, and Sheikh Ahmed, 45. Identities of rest of the people injured in the accident are yet to be confirmed.

Before the deadly crash, members of highway police were inspecting an accident that took place on the highway involving a Chattogram-bound bus and a Dhaka-bound lorry, Zorargonj Highway Police Sub-Inspector Kamrul Hasan told The Business Standard.

"Although there were no casualties, the drivers and passengers of the vehicles got into a heated debate," he said, adding, "A team of Highway Police went to the spot to calm things down."

"At the time, a covered van rammed into the people gathered in the area killing four on the spot," police said.

"All the injured have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital," Mirsharai Upazila Health Complex doctor Palash Kumar Dey said noting that the condition of ASI Mustafa is critical. 

Mirsharai / Accident / Chattogram / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

2h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

4h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

55m | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

55m | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

14h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation