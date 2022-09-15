4 killed, 10 injured in Chattogram road accident

Four people were killed after being crushed by a covered van in Chattogram's Mirsharai on Wednesday night.

At least 10 others including two policemen were injured in the accident that took place in Sonapahar area of the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

The deceased were identified as Mehedi Hasan, 22, Suman, 28, Sheikh Farid, 30, and Abul Kashem, all hailing from Mirsharai upazila.

Among the injured were Zorargonj Highway Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Md Mustafa, 45, Constable Abdul Awal, 50, local resident Rafiq, 25, and Sheikh Ahmed, 45. Identities of rest of the people injured in the accident are yet to be confirmed.

Before the deadly crash, members of highway police were inspecting an accident that took place on the highway involving a Chattogram-bound bus and a Dhaka-bound lorry, Zorargonj Highway Police Sub-Inspector Kamrul Hasan told The Business Standard.

"Although there were no casualties, the drivers and passengers of the vehicles got into a heated debate," he said, adding, "A team of Highway Police went to the spot to calm things down."

"At the time, a covered van rammed into the people gathered in the area killing four on the spot," police said.

"All the injured have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital," Mirsharai Upazila Health Complex doctor Palash Kumar Dey said noting that the condition of ASI Mustafa is critical.