4 Jamaat leaders detained outside DMP Headquarters

Four leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami were detained outside the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Headquarters when they went to submit an application seeking permission to hold their programme scheduled for 5 May.

Faruq Hossain, deputy commissioner of DMP Public Relations and Media Division confirmed the news to The Business Standard on Monday.

The leaders are Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association's former assistant secretary Advocate Saifur Rahman, former vice-president and human rights activist advocate Dr Golam Rahman Bhuia, former senior vice president advocate Abdul Baten and former senior vice president advocate Jalal Uddin Bhuia etc.

On 28 May, Jamaat-e-Islami announced a protest rally in the capital on Monday (5 June) to demand the release of the party chief and other detained leaders.