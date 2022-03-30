4 injured in cocktail blasts near New Market 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 09:43 pm

Related News

4 injured in cocktail blasts near New Market 

Clashes have been going on since 8:45pm in the area

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 09:43 pm
Nearby roads shortly after the cocktails exploded. Photo: Collected
Nearby roads shortly after the cocktails exploded. Photo: Collected

At least four people have been injured in cocktail explosions after a clash broke out between two groups of students of Dhaka College and Government Teachers' Training College near the New Market area. 

During the conflict on Wednesday (30 March) evening, multiple cocktails exploded on the main streets and inside the Teachers' Training College. 

"Duty Officer of Newmarket police station has confirmed the incident. The police are trying to bring the situation under control," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Sharif MD Faruquzzaman told The Business Standard. 

The clashes have been going on from 8:45pm till now as of filing the report and members of law enforcement agencies have closed traffic on nearby roads. 

However, the DMP official could not confirm the cause that ignited the clash between the students of the two institutions. 

"Officers of nearby police stations have gone to the spot and cordoned the area. We are yet to know the reason behind it," he said.

Top News

Cocktail blast / New Market / Explosion / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

8h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

9h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

36m | Videos
Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

46m | Videos
How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

51m | Videos
Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

51m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online