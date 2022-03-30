4 injured in cocktail blasts near New Market 

At least four people have been injured in cocktail explosions after a clash broke out between two groups of students of Dhaka College and Government Teachers' Training College near the New Market area.

During the conflict on Wednesday (30 March) evening, multiple cocktails exploded on the main streets and inside the Teachers' Training College.

"Duty Officer of Newmarket police station has confirmed the incident. The police are trying to bring the situation under control," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Sharif MD Faruquzzaman told The Business Standard.

The clashes have been going on from 8:45pm till now as of filing the report and members of law enforcement agencies have closed traffic on nearby roads.

However, the DMP official could not confirm the cause that ignited the clash between the students of the two institutions.

"Officers of nearby police stations have gone to the spot and cordoned the area. We are yet to know the reason behind it," he said.