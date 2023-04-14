4 injured as car catches fire on way to Eid market

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 April, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 09:32 am

Four members of a family were burnt when the gas cylinder of their car exploded while they were on the way to Eid shopping. 

The incident took place around 9pm on Thursday on the opposite side of Fortune Market in Mouchak area of the capital. 

The injured are Maksum Parvez Russell, 42, wife Sakhina Akhtar Kajal, 32, son Nafiz Parvez Azan, 12, and daughter Jannatul Ferdous Esha, 10.

"A car caught fire due to gas leakage at Mouchak intersection at night. Two units were dispatched to the scene. But the fire was already extinguished," said duty officer of the Fire Service Headquarters Rafi Al Farooq.

The injured have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The doctor on duty at the burn institute said that four people suffered burns on their hands and faces and are being treated under observation.

Russel, one of the injured, said that they were going to Fortune Market in the Mouchak area after iftar in their car to shop for the upcoming Eid when the gas cylinder in the car suddenly exploded and burned the ones in the car.

The duty officer of Fire Service headquarters Rafi Al Faruq said the fire was caused by a gas leakage in the car. Two units of the fire service were sent to the location but the fire was doused before they reached.

