4 including army man killed in Bandarban gunfight

Total four people – three members of the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS- Santu Larma) and a soldier – were killed in a reported shootout with the Bangladesh Army in Bandarban.

The incident occurred at around 10:30pm on Wednesday night in the district's remote Ruma area, confirmed Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release issued in this regard.

Speaking with The Business Standard on Thursday, Abul Kalam Azad, duty officer of Ruma police station, said, "Habibur Rahman, a senior warrant officer of the army, died following a shootout with armed PCJSS- Santu Larma members.

"He was shot on his head."

"Meanwhile, another army member, one Firoz Alam, was also shot on his leg. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Chattogram," the police official added.

According to the release, acting on a tip-off, a patrol team led by Senior Warrant Officer Habibur Rahman conducted a drive at the Bothi Para area under Ruma upazila yesterday night.

Sensing danger, a group of PCJSS- Santu Larma men opened fire on the army officials compelling them to fire back in self-defence.

Three criminals died at the spot and while the others managed to flee, reads the ISPR release.

During the drive, the army patrol team seized one SMG, 280 bullets, three magazines, three single barrel guns, four special uniforms, and Tk52,900 in cash, which the army claimed was collected as extortion money, from the scene, added the release.

Currently, Bangladesh Army is conducting an extensive search operation in the area to ensure the safety of the local residents.

Since the country's independence in 1971, total 171 army officials have lost their lives protecting, maintaining the peace and harmony of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT).