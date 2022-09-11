4 guns recovered from container up for auction at Ctg port

Four guns and two monoculars were found while making inventory of a container up for auction at Chattogram port.

Chattogram Customs House officials recovered these items while taking the inventory for the auction of goods at South Container Yard (Auction Yard) of the port Sunday (11 September), said Deputy Commissioner (customs) Mahfuz Alam.

The consignment was reportedly stuck at the port due to complications in clearance or some other reason.

Guns are rusted in one or two places but can be repaired, said the custom official.

Mahfuz Alam said a process is due to hand over the guns to the police.

We believe these are air guns used for hunting birds, he added.

The customs is scrutinising as to who imported and sent the consignment, and when it arrived in the port.