4 guns recovered from container up for auction at Ctg port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 09:32 pm

Related News

4 guns recovered from container up for auction at Ctg port

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 09:32 pm
4 guns recovered from container up for auction at Ctg port

Four guns and two monoculars were found while making inventory of a container up for auction at Chattogram port. 

Chattogram Customs House officials recovered these items while taking the inventory for the auction of goods at South Container Yard (Auction Yard) of the port Sunday (11 September), said Deputy Commissioner (customs) Mahfuz Alam. 

The consignment was reportedly stuck at the port due to complications in clearance or some other reason. 

Guns are rusted in one or two places but can be repaired, said the custom official.

Mahfuz Alam said a process is due to hand over the guns to the police. 

We believe these are air guns used for hunting birds, he added.

The customs is scrutinising as to who imported and sent the consignment, and when it arrived in the port.

guns / Chattogram Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

11h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

11h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

10h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

2h | Videos
Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

2h | Videos
Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

3h | Videos
Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’