4 get death sentence in blogger Ananta Bijoy murder case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 02:27 pm

4 get death sentence in blogger Ananta Bijoy murder case

Ananta Bijoy Das was hacked to death by masked men with machetes in Sylhet in 2015

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 02:27 pm
Ananta Bijoy Das. Picture: Collected
Ananta Bijoy Das. Picture: Collected

A Sylhet court has sentenced 4 people to death for murdering blogger Ananta Bijoy Das.

Sylhet Counterterrorism Tribunal Judge Nurul Amin Biplob announced the verdict in the case around on Wednesday (30 March).

The court also acquitted controversial blogger Shafiur Rahman Farabi in the case.

The court in its observation said that the convicts tried to tarnish the country's reputation through the murder of the secular blogger. 

Ananta Bijoy Das was hacked to death by masked men with machetes in Sylhet in 2015. 

His elder brother Ratneswar Dash filed a murder case with the Jalalabad police station on that night against four persons.

Criminal Investigation Department inspector Arman Ali, also the investigation officer in the case, submitted a supplementary charge sheet with the court on 5 February, 2017, against six accused. 

Das wrote blogs for Mukto-Mona, a website once moderated by Avijit Roy, himself hacked to death in February 2015. 

Of the convicts, Abul Khayer, has been in jail since the filing of the case in 2015, while three others – Faisal Ahmed, Harun Ur Rashid and Abul Hossain, remain absconding. 

Public Prosecutor Mobinur Rahman Titu remarked that the court has delivered a fair verdict.

"It has once again been proven that crime cannot escape the law," he said. 

 

Top News

Ananta Bijoy Das

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

10m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

1h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

2h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

5h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

17h | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

18h | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online