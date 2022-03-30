4 get death sentence in blogger Ananta Bijoy murder case

A Sylhet court has sentenced 4 people to death for murdering blogger Ananta Bijoy Das.

Sylhet Counterterrorism Tribunal Judge Nurul Amin Biplob announced the verdict in the case around on Wednesday (30 March).

The court also acquitted controversial blogger Shafiur Rahman Farabi in the case.

The court in its observation said that the convicts tried to tarnish the country's reputation through the murder of the secular blogger.

Ananta Bijoy Das was hacked to death by masked men with machetes in Sylhet in 2015.

His elder brother Ratneswar Dash filed a murder case with the Jalalabad police station on that night against four persons.

Criminal Investigation Department inspector Arman Ali, also the investigation officer in the case, submitted a supplementary charge sheet with the court on 5 February, 2017, against six accused.

Das wrote blogs for Mukto-Mona, a website once moderated by Avijit Roy, himself hacked to death in February 2015.

Of the convicts, Abul Khayer, has been in jail since the filing of the case in 2015, while three others – Faisal Ahmed, Harun Ur Rashid and Abul Hossain, remain absconding.

Public Prosecutor Mobinur Rahman Titu remarked that the court has delivered a fair verdict.

"It has once again been proven that crime cannot escape the law," he said.