4 female RMG workers injured ‘by splinters’ as police fire teargas, lob sound grenades at Ashulia protesters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 03:11 pm

Related News

4 female RMG workers injured ‘by splinters’ as police fire teargas, lob sound grenades at Ashulia protesters

Workers claim police fired on them, law enforcers deny the accusation

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 03:11 pm
Google map of Ashulia. Photo: Screengrab
Google map of Ashulia. Photo: Screengrab

 

A clash broke out this morning (23 October) between workers of some factories in Ashulia and the police which left four people injured.

The incident took place at around 11am in the Narsinghpur area of Ashulia, where workers of some factories, including Generation Next Fashions, staged a demonstration demanding pending arrears and allowances.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the police, the workers gathered in ​​Narsinghpur and started pelting bricks at various factories located there. At one point, they clashed with the police.

Later, the police dispersed the crowd by hurling sound grenades and tear shells, leaving four injured.

Ashulia Women and Children Hospital's Assistant Manager Asaf-ud-Daula Rizvi said four injured workers were admitted to the hospital and claimed three of them sported "bullet" wounds, although those hadn't been fully examined yet.

They are Halima Khatun, Babita Akhtar, Morsheda Khatun and Champa Khatun.

Among them, Halima reportedly works at Susuka Garments, and the rest at Generation Next Fashion.

Superintendent of Industrial Police-1 Md Sarwar Alam, however, denied the incident of firing on workers.

"When the workers started pelting bricks at the police, they were dispersed by hurling sound grenades and shooting teargas shells," he told The Business Standard.

"What could have happened is a sound grenade landed on a piece of brick somewhere and the splinters struck the protesters. Certainly the police did not fire any shots," added the police official.

Md Shamim, a worker of Generation Next Fashion Limited, claimed at least 40 to 50 workers have been injured.

"The workers first took a position in front of the factory this morning. From there, we peacefully marched towards Narsinghpur. Other workers from nearby factories also joined us. When we reached Banglabazar, the police fired rubber bullets at us, hurled tear shells and sound grenades, dispersing the crowd. Some of our workers were even shot," he claimed.

Top News

Ashulia / clash / Injury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

47m | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

1h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos