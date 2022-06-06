4 of a family killed in Sylhet landslide

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 June, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 12:01 pm

4 of a family killed in Sylhet landslide

TBS Report 
06 June, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 12:01 pm
Photo: TBS
Total four members of a family, including a five-year-old boy, were killed as a landslide demolished their house in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet early Monday.

The deceased are -- Jabed Ahmed, 35, his wife Sumi Begum, 30, son Safi Ahmed, 5, and sister-in-law Shamimara Begum, 48, of Satjani village of the upazila.

A large chunk of mud from an adjacent hill fell on the house of Jabed around 4:30am when they were asleep, leaving the four dead on the spot and several others injured.

Golam Dastagir Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jaintapur police station, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

On information, fire service personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital (SOMCH).

The landslide was triggered by a heavy downpour for the last several days, added the OC.

