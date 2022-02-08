4 of a family killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident 

Four people of the same family were killed and three others injured when a pick-up truck ran over them as they were crossing a road in Chakaria, Cox's Bazar.

The accident took place near the Malumghat area of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway at around 5am on Tuesday (8 February), reports Somoy TV.

The deceased, Anupam Shil, 47, Nirupam, 45, Deepak, 40, and Champak, 35 – were all brothers, confirmed Malumghat Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Shafayet Hossain

However, identities of the injured, who are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals, are yet to be ascertained.