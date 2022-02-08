4 of a family killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 01:56 pm

Related News

4 of a family killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident 

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 01:56 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Four people of the same family were killed and three others injured when a pick-up truck ran over them as they were crossing a road in Chakaria, Cox's Bazar. 

The accident took place near the Malumghat area of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway at around 5am on Tuesday (8 February), reports Somoy TV.

The deceased, Anupam Shil, 47, Nirupam, 45, Deepak, 40, and Champak, 35 – were all brothers, confirmed Malumghat Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Shafayet Hossain

However, identities of the injured, who are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals, are yet to be ascertained.

Top News

Bangladesh / road accident / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

2h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

3h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

3h | Habitat
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

21h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

21h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

21h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad