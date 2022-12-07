4 of a family killed in Cox's Bazar landslide

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 09:17 pm

Related News

4 of a family killed in Cox's Bazar landslide

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 09:17 pm
Representational Photo. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/ TBS
Representational Photo. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/ TBS

Four members of a family were killed as a landslide demolished their house in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Azizur Rahman, 55, his wife Rahima Khatun, 45, mother-in-law Dil Furus Begum, 70, and daughter-in-law Nasima Akter, 25.

The incident took place at around 07:30pm Wednesday at Lot Ukhiyar Ghona area of the Ramu upazila, said Ramu police station Officer-in-Charge Anwarul Islam.

Fire service personnel are working at the scene, the OC added.

Fire service Ramu station official Soumen Borua said, "The landslide demolished their house when they were having dinner at their kitchen."  

Top News

Landslide / Cox's Bazar landslide / killed in landslide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

10h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

13h | Long Read
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

11h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

42m | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

47m | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

1h | Videos
Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup