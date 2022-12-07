4 of a family killed in Cox's Bazar landslide

Four members of a family were killed as a landslide demolished their house in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Azizur Rahman, 55, his wife Rahima Khatun, 45, mother-in-law Dil Furus Begum, 70, and daughter-in-law Nasima Akter, 25.

The incident took place at around 07:30pm Wednesday at Lot Ukhiyar Ghona area of the Ramu upazila, said Ramu police station Officer-in-Charge Anwarul Islam.

Fire service personnel are working at the scene, the OC added.

Fire service Ramu station official Soumen Borua said, "The landslide demolished their house when they were having dinner at their kitchen."