4 of a family, autorickshaw driver killed in Rajshahi road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 05:23 pm

The family was taking Insab Ali, one of the victims, to Rajshahi for chemotherapy.

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Five people, including four of a family, were killed in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto rickshaw and a truck in Rajshahi.

The accident took place on Rajshahi-Dhaka highway in Belpukur check post area of Puthia around 3pm on Saturday (25 November).

The victims are 75-year-old Insab Ali from Kantpur village in Gurdaspur upazila of Natore, his son Ayub Ali Labu (35), daughter Parveen Begum, and granddaughter Sharmin, a 12th-grade student at Shah Makhdum College in Rajshahi. The autorickshaw driver Mokhlesur Rahman also lost his life in the incident.

According to relatives of the victims, Insab Ali was undergoing treatment for cancer and was en route to Rajshahi for chemotherapy.

The collision resulted in both the truck and auto-rickshaw plunging into a ditch, claiming the lives of four individuals on the spot, while another victim was declared dead upon arrival at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Jamirul Islam.

road accident / rajshahi

