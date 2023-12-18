4 of a family among 10 burnt in Keraniganj gas cylinder blast

At least 10 people including four members of a family sustained burn injuries as a gas cylinder exploded at Kautai Rishipara under South Keraniganj police station in Dhaka on Monday morning.

Mahbub Alam Sumon, Officer-in-Charge of Keraniganj South Police Station, said they rescued the injured people and sent them to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

One of the victims is in critical condition, he said.

He said police have been sent to the spot to ascertain the identities of the victims.