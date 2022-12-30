4 districts shiver as mild cold wave rolls in

Bangladesh

UNB
30 December, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 01:02 pm

Related News

4 districts shiver as mild cold wave rolls in

UNB
30 December, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 01:02 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A mild cold wave is sweeping through Naogaon, Panchagarh, Jashore and Chuadanga, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 8.7 degrees celsius in Tetulia in the 24 hours to 6am today. The highest temperature was recorded at 29.0 degrees celsius in Cox's Bazar.

When the temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius or less and continues for some period, it is considered a cold wave, according to the BMD.

Different parts of Bangladesh experience different intensities of cold waves. Temperature between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.

Also, the BMD said moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country from midnight till morning.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country. Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged," it added.

Top News

winter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

14m | Panorama
10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

34m | Book Review
Photo: Courtesy

Top 10 places to see in New York City

3h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

My tour of the Cinque Terre villages in Italy

3h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

1d | TBS Stories
Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

15h | TBS SPORTS
History of use of stars on football jerseys

History of use of stars on football jerseys

16h | TBS SPORTS
Metro rail opens for public use

Metro rail opens for public use

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations