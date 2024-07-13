4 die of electrocution after Dhaka goes underwater

Four people died in three areas of Dhaka due to electrocution caused by heavy rains on Friday (12 July).

Two of them died while moving machinery in their factory, one was electrocuted in his home, and one died after touching a power pole on the road.

According to the police, the incidents took place in Mirpur, Bhasantek and Sutrapur areas in the capital yesterday.

The deceased were identified as carpenters Russel Das and his assistant Alauddin, construction worker Abdun-Noor and paint worker Ayub Ali, Inspector Md Bacchu Mia, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, confirmed the matter.

On Friday, the capital experienced 130 millimetres of rainfall in just six hours, which caused extensive flooding on many roads and left city dwellers trudging through waterlogged streets well into the late evening.

"From 6am to 12pm, Dhaka recorded 130 millimetres of rain," said Tariful Newaz Kabir, a meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

For comparison, during cyclone Remal this year, 223 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours, he said. "Such heavy rainfall has not occurred recently in such a short period."

Many people were seen wading through knee-deep water to reach their destinations in Kakrail, Mouchak, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Farmgate, Badda, Moghbazar, Mirpur and Khilkhet areas.