4 die in Brahmanbaria: 2 hit by train, 2 drown after jumping off railway bridge

At least four people were killed in an incident involving the Parabat Express train in Brahmanbaria last night. Among the deceased, two people died after being hit by the Dhaka-bound train and two drowned after jumping into the river to avoid being hit by the train.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet railway in the Kharagpur area of Akhaura on Thursday (10 August) around 9:30pm. Two of the dead have been identified as Shukkur Miah, 55 and Mozammel, 20. The identity of the other two is yet to be identified by the police.

Akhaura Fire Service and Civil Defense Station official Munim Sarwar said that the bodies of four people have been handed over to the Railway Police.

It is not certain if anyone is still missing in this incident. However, the rescue operation in the river is going on, he said.

The police, fire service and locals said that last night some devotees who came to visit Kharampur Kella Shah shrine were sitting on the railway bridge on Titas River adjacent to the shrine. At that time, two or three devotees jumped into the river after seeing the Dhaka-bound Parabat Express train coming from Sylhet to the railway bridge. Two others were hit by the train and died on the spot.

Later on Friday morning, fire service personnel recovered the body of one of the people who jumped into the river and another body in the afternoon.