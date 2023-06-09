4 dead as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur

Bangladesh

BSS
09 June, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 07:46 pm

Four persons were killed and three others injured in a road accident on Jamalpur-Mymensingh road on Friday (9 June) afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Solaiman, 55, Abdul Majid, 48, Joynal Abedin, 42, and Sahed Ali, 55. All of them were the residents of Itail village under Jamalpur Sadar upazila.

Sub-Inspector of Jamalpur Sadar police station Md Sazzad Hossain said when the four people along with others on a battery-run auto-rickshaw were going to a nearby mosque to perform Jummah prayers, a Mymensingh-bound truck hit the vehicle in the Ranagachha Uttapara area, leaving them critically injured.

They were taken to Jamalpur General Hospital where the attending doctors declared Solaiman and Majid dead while two others died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Sadar police station Kazi Shah Newaj said after the accident driver of the truck escaped leaving the truck on the spot.

A case was registered with Jamalpur Sadar police station.

road accident / Jamalpur



