4 dead as bus collides with pick-up van in Cox's Bazar

Four people were dead and six were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a pickup van at Aziznagar in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria this morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 am at the Aziznagar-12 bridge area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, said Khokon Rudra, sub-inspector of Chiringa Highway Police Outpost.

Two people were dead on the spot. The condition of the rest of the passengers is critical. The injured have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. The bus and the pickup van are in police custody.

The deceased were identified as Md Hamid, 32; Jahangir Alam; and Naju Miah, 28, of Karmuhuri Para of the same union. The death toll is likely to rise. The deceased were passengers of the pickup van.

Witness Mohammad Osman Gani said the accident happened when the pickup van was trying to overtake a motorcycle.