4 dead bodies found outside Jatrabari police station

People gather outside Jatrabari police station where dead bodies of policemen were found earlier today (6 August). Photo: TBS.

A total of four dead bodies were found outside Jatrabari police station this morning (6 August).

Among the dead bodies, all were policemen, said the locals.

Earlier yesterday, many police stations across the country were attacked by the angry mob, resulting in fatalities.

The violence spread out after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled, leaving the country in total disarray.