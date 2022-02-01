4 days in a row, Tetulia records country’s lowest temperature at 7.1°C

Bangladesh

UNB 
01 February, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 02:25 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The coldest upazila in Bangladesh's northernmost district of Panchagarh is living up to its reputation this winter.

For the fourth day in a row, Tetulia upazila recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the country – at 7.1°C – on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the lowest temperature in the upazila was recorded at 6°C.

Meanwhile, a mild cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Noagaon and Moulvibazar, and it may abate from some places, the predicted the Met Office. 

In the forecast for the next 24 hours, the department said that night temperature may rise by 1-2°C over the southern part and it may rise slightly elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may rise slightly.

The forecast showed the likelihood of light rain at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. 

"Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins and the northwestern part, and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning," it said.

In Panchagarh district, people belonging to the economically weaker section, especially the daily wagers, are the worst sufferers. Many of them have no proper warm clothes to wear.

Dr Sirajoddoula Polin, resident medical officer of Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, said the facility is overwhelmed with patients with cold-related diseases.

Md Shaha Alam Mia, additional deputy director of the Agriculture Extension Department, said, "Farmers have been asked to cover seedbeds with polythene sheets to protect the same from thick fog."

