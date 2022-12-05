4-day International Fleet Review-2022 begins Tuesday in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

BSS
05 December, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

4-day International Fleet Review-2022 begins Tuesday in Cox's Bazar

BSS
05 December, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 10:21 pm
4-day International Fleet Review-2022 begins Tuesday in Cox&#039;s Bazar

A four-day International Fleet Review (IFR)-2022 with participation of navies and maritime organisations from 28 countries including Bangladesh kicks off at Inani Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to formally inaugurate the IFR on Wednesday and review the fleet as the chief guest, according to Bangladesh Navy website.

Bangladesh Navy is organising the IFR on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of the country.

It will be the first ever IFR in the country with participation of so many nations including the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, the Netherlands and the host Bangladesh.

The IFR-2022 will serve as an ideal platform for world navies to showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, goodwill and cooperation in the international arena.

International Fleet Review (IFR) / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

13h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

39m | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

1h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

2h | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence