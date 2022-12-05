4-day International Fleet Review-2022 begins Tuesday in Cox's Bazar

A four-day International Fleet Review (IFR)-2022 with participation of navies and maritime organisations from 28 countries including Bangladesh kicks off at Inani Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to formally inaugurate the IFR on Wednesday and review the fleet as the chief guest, according to Bangladesh Navy website.

Bangladesh Navy is organising the IFR on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of the country.

It will be the first ever IFR in the country with participation of so many nations including the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, the Netherlands and the host Bangladesh.

The IFR-2022 will serve as an ideal platform for world navies to showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, goodwill and cooperation in the international arena.