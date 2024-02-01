4-day flower festival begins in Jashore

01 February, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 01:49 pm

4-day flower festival begins in Jashore

The festival will continue till 3 February

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A four-day flower festival began at Godkhali in Jhikargacha upazila of Jashore district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Abraul Hasan Majumder inaugurated the festival at Godkhali-Panisara-Haria intersection.

The festival will continue till 3 February.

A total of 14 stalls were set up at the festival where local products were displayed alongside flowers.

A cultural programme was arranged on this occasion.

During the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Abraul Hasan said people will now come to Jashore as there are so many things here that attract tourists and Godkhali flower gardens is one among them.

 

