4 Ctg cops sued for attempted murder in 'crossfire'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 08:38 pm

Related News

4 Ctg cops sued for attempted murder in 'crossfire'

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 08:38 pm
Representational image
Representational image

Six people including four police officers have been accused in a case filed on charges of trying to "kill in crossfire" after picking up an official of a private hospital in Chattogram.

The court took cognizance of the complaint case and handed over the investigation to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The alleged victim, Kamrul Islam, assistant ward master of Agrabad Mother and Child Hospital, filed the case in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam on Wednesday.

The accused in the case are - former OCs of Bandar police station of the city Mohiuddin Mahmud, former deputy inspectors (SI) of that police station and city detective police KM Jannat Sajal and Mangal Bikash Chakma, former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Bandar police station Rabiul Islam Bhuiyan and local residents Jamal Farazi and Milan Farazi.

Among them, Mohiuddin Mahmud is currently working as an inspector in the special branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP). ASI Rabiul is working in CMP's Akbar Shah police station and SIs Mangal Bikas and KM Jannat Sajal are working in Sylhet district.

In the case statement it was alleged that on 10 September 2019, Kamrul was picked from his workplace in Agrabad of the city. He was taken around the city in a police car. A sum of Tk1 lakh was demanded from him, otherwise he was threatened to be framed in a false case.

At that time, the plaintiff alleged that a revolver was put to his head in order to kill him in a crossfire.

The case statement further mentions that, after taking him around the city all night, he was arrested and sent to jail in a theft case filed at Bandar police station. He was released on bail in that case after four days.

After that, an attempt was made to arrest him as an absconding accused in a phensydyl case at Doublemooring police station.

The plaintiff alleged that he used to deposit money in a multipurpose company in the port area. When he asked to get back Tk8 lakh from there, he was framed in a false case with the help of police officials.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Jewel Dash, said that the complaint has been filed under sections 385, 386, 387, 364 and 307 of the Penal Code on allegations of harassment in a false case and attempted murder in crossfire by pointing a revolver to the head.

The court has ordered the PBI to investigate and submit a report taking into account all the sections, he added.

Top News

police / crossfire / case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

10h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

9h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

9h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

1h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

2h | Videos
Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

2h | Videos
What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays