4 Ctg cops sued for attempted murder in 'crossfire'

Six people including four police officers have been accused in a case filed on charges of trying to "kill in crossfire" after picking up an official of a private hospital in Chattogram.

The court took cognizance of the complaint case and handed over the investigation to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The alleged victim, Kamrul Islam, assistant ward master of Agrabad Mother and Child Hospital, filed the case in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam on Wednesday.

The accused in the case are - former OCs of Bandar police station of the city Mohiuddin Mahmud, former deputy inspectors (SI) of that police station and city detective police KM Jannat Sajal and Mangal Bikash Chakma, former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Bandar police station Rabiul Islam Bhuiyan and local residents Jamal Farazi and Milan Farazi.

Among them, Mohiuddin Mahmud is currently working as an inspector in the special branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP). ASI Rabiul is working in CMP's Akbar Shah police station and SIs Mangal Bikas and KM Jannat Sajal are working in Sylhet district.

In the case statement it was alleged that on 10 September 2019, Kamrul was picked from his workplace in Agrabad of the city. He was taken around the city in a police car. A sum of Tk1 lakh was demanded from him, otherwise he was threatened to be framed in a false case.

At that time, the plaintiff alleged that a revolver was put to his head in order to kill him in a crossfire.

The case statement further mentions that, after taking him around the city all night, he was arrested and sent to jail in a theft case filed at Bandar police station. He was released on bail in that case after four days.

After that, an attempt was made to arrest him as an absconding accused in a phensydyl case at Doublemooring police station.

The plaintiff alleged that he used to deposit money in a multipurpose company in the port area. When he asked to get back Tk8 lakh from there, he was framed in a false case with the help of police officials.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Jewel Dash, said that the complaint has been filed under sections 385, 386, 387, 364 and 307 of the Penal Code on allegations of harassment in a false case and attempted murder in crossfire by pointing a revolver to the head.

The court has ordered the PBI to investigate and submit a report taking into account all the sections, he added.