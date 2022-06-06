4 containers loaded with hazardous chemicals identified at BM Depot

A special team of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence has reached Chattogram's BM Container Depot to remove the hazardous chemicals, mainly hydrogen peroxide, responsible for Saturday's massive fire, blast.

Members of the team were seen wearing orange coloured body suits before entering the depot's premises to assess and locate the containers loaded with hazardous chemicals on Monday noon.

So far a total of four such containers have been identified by the authorities.

Photo: TBS

Necessary steps will be taken upon further inspection, said the officials involved with the ongoing containment efforts.

Meanwhile, the firefighters are being assisted by the Bangladesh Army.

Military Police (MP) were seen working on crowd control in and around the depot area.

Photo: TBS

The army is also ensuring proper cooperation and coordination among the different

As of Monday noon, total 49 people died and over 200 got injured in the horrific fire that was followed by multiple explosions.

Photo: TBS

As many as 25 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence were reportedly working on the scene, while total 250 members of the Bangladesh Army army joined the rescue operations.

Multiple probe bodies have been formed to investigate the tragic incident.