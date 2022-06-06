4 containers loaded with hazardous chemicals identified at BM Depot

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 01:50 pm

4 containers loaded with hazardous chemicals identified at BM Depot

Fire service special team arrives at the scene for cleanup efforts

TBS Report 
06 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

A special team of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence has reached Chattogram's BM Container Depot to remove the hazardous chemicals, mainly hydrogen peroxide, responsible for Saturday's massive fire, blast.

Members of the team were seen wearing orange coloured body suits before entering the depot's premises to assess and locate the containers loaded with hazardous chemicals on Monday noon.

So far a total of four such containers have been identified by the authorities. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Necessary steps will be taken upon further inspection, said the officials involved with the ongoing containment efforts.

Meanwhile, the firefighters are being assisted by the Bangladesh Army. 

Military Police (MP) were seen working on crowd control in and around the depot area. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The army is also ensuring proper cooperation and coordination among the different 

As of Monday noon, total 49 people died and over 200 got injured in the horrific fire that was followed by multiple explosions.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

As many as 25 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence were reportedly working on the scene, while total 250 members of the Bangladesh Army army joined the rescue operations.

Multiple probe bodies have been formed to investigate the tragic incident. 

Bangladesh / BM Container Depot Fire / Fire Service and Civil Defence

Comments

