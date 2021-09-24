4 die in Khulna road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 September, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 07:53 pm

Related News

4 die in Khulna road accident

TBS Report
24 September, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 07:53 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Four people, including two women, were killed as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying them fell into a roadside ditch after being hit by a truck in Khulna. 

The accident took place around 1.30pm on Khulna-Satkhira highway near Jilerdanga area. Another passenger sustained severe injuries in the accident. 

According to police and locals, a sand-laden truck hit the passenger vehicle while trying to overtake it. Losing control, the CNG and truck both fell into a ditch. 

On information, Kharnia Highway Police and a team of firefighters reached the spot and recovered four bodies after a frantic four-error effort. 

They also rescued a passenger named Tuhin. He is now undergoing treatment at Dumuria Upazila Health Complex. 

The deceased are Reshma Khatun, 32, of Rudaghora village; Shariful Islam, 25, and his wife Sheuli Begum, 18, of Sharafpur village; and the CNG driver Illius Sarder, 45 of the same village. 

Meanwhile, a four-kilometre tailback was created on the road following the accident resulting in huge suffering to the passengers. 

Locals alleged that the sand-laden truck was being driven by its helper Rakib, 22. Locals caught him and handed over to the police. 

Kharnia Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Megedi Hassan said the bodies recovered from the sport have been sent to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex.

Top News

Accident / Khulna

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1d | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1d | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

1d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals