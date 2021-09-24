4 die in Khulna road accident

Four people, including two women, were killed as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying them fell into a roadside ditch after being hit by a truck in Khulna.

The accident took place around 1.30pm on Khulna-Satkhira highway near Jilerdanga area. Another passenger sustained severe injuries in the accident.

According to police and locals, a sand-laden truck hit the passenger vehicle while trying to overtake it. Losing control, the CNG and truck both fell into a ditch.

On information, Kharnia Highway Police and a team of firefighters reached the spot and recovered four bodies after a frantic four-error effort.

They also rescued a passenger named Tuhin. He is now undergoing treatment at Dumuria Upazila Health Complex.

The deceased are Reshma Khatun, 32, of Rudaghora village; Shariful Islam, 25, and his wife Sheuli Begum, 18, of Sharafpur village; and the CNG driver Illius Sarder, 45 of the same village.

Meanwhile, a four-kilometre tailback was created on the road following the accident resulting in huge suffering to the passengers.

Locals alleged that the sand-laden truck was being driven by its helper Rakib, 22. Locals caught him and handed over to the police.

Kharnia Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Megedi Hassan said the bodies recovered from the sport have been sent to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex.