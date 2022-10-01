4 city corps approve Urban Youth Council guidelines

Four city corporations of Bangladesh (Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Rangpur and Rajshahi) have approved the Urban Youth Council guidelines for paving the way to forming urban youth council in the four cities.

Now it will be presented to the Ministry of Local Government to avail national level approval in due course.

In line with the objective, a high-level national consultation was held on Friday, at a hotel in the capital, jointly organised by SERAC-Bangladesh and the four city corporations.

To develop leadership skills of young people and inspire them in the democratic process, SERAC-Bangladesh is implementing "Advancing Engagement by Setting up Urban Youth Councils in Bangladesh" project in four cities of Bangladesh.

The project, funded by United Nations Democracy Fund and supported by UNHabitat, aims to assist the Bangladesh government in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals-11 and 16.

Tasnia Ahmed, programme manager of SERAC-Bangladesh, presented the process of the urban youth council formation, and youth issues including the involvement of the city authorities.

"Under the project, the mentioned city corporations jointly developed guidelines for respective City Youth Councils to be formed, and now ready to prepare youth voter lists, and eventually elect City Youth Councillors (20 City Youth Councillors in each city corporation) from registered voters," Tasnia Ahmed said.

Subhra Bhattacharjee from the UN Resident Coordinator office in Bangladesh said, "Young people – women and men – must have a say in the decisions that affect their lives and futures.

Welcoming the Urban Youth Council initiative, she urged young participants to amplify the voices of young people less-privileged than them and ensure that the voices of the minorities, marginalised groups and persons with disabilities are addressed in decision-making spaces.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mustakim Billah Faruqi said, "Among South Asian countries, the first Urban Youth Council project is being implemented in Bangladesh. The guiding principles that have been codified by the youth deserve appreciation."

He expects this process will ensure active participation of the youth at local level.

Professor Bashir Ahmed of Department of Government and Politics of Jahangirnagar University said the Urban Youth Council initiative is highly commendable. It would also be very helpful if such a specific guideline could be adapted at the national level.

Mamun Miya, a youth from Mymensingh city who joined the event, said, "It will help the development of leadership among youth, improve their living standard, ensure good governance, democratic practice. It will also help youth to know about public amenities.

Executive Director of SERAC-Bangladesh SM Shaikat moderated this meeting.