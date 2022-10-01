4 city corps approve Urban Youth Council guidelines

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 06:23 pm

4 city corps approve Urban Youth Council guidelines

SERAC-Bangladesh is implementing the urban youth council formation project funded by UNDEF and supported by UNHabitat

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 06:23 pm
4 city corps approve Urban Youth Council guidelines

Four city corporations of Bangladesh (Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Rangpur and Rajshahi) have approved the Urban Youth Council guidelines for paving the way to forming urban youth council in the four cities.

Now it will be presented to the Ministry of Local Government to avail national level approval in due course.

In line with the objective, a high-level national consultation was held on Friday, at a hotel in the capital, jointly organised by SERAC-Bangladesh and the four city corporations.

To develop leadership skills of young people and inspire them in the democratic process, SERAC-Bangladesh is implementing "Advancing Engagement by Setting up Urban Youth Councils in Bangladesh" project in four cities of Bangladesh.

The project, funded by United Nations Democracy Fund and supported by UNHabitat, aims to assist the Bangladesh government in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals-11 and 16.

Tasnia Ahmed, programme manager of SERAC-Bangladesh, presented the process of the urban youth council formation, and youth issues including the involvement of the city authorities.

"Under the project, the mentioned city corporations jointly developed guidelines for respective City Youth Councils to be formed, and now ready to prepare youth voter lists, and eventually elect City Youth Councillors (20 City Youth Councillors in each city corporation) from registered voters," Tasnia Ahmed said.

Subhra Bhattacharjee from the UN Resident Coordinator office in Bangladesh said, "Young people – women and men – must have a say in the decisions that affect their lives and futures.

Welcoming the Urban Youth Council initiative, she urged young participants to amplify the voices of young people less-privileged than them and ensure that the voices of the minorities, marginalised groups and persons with disabilities are addressed in decision-making spaces.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mustakim Billah Faruqi said, "Among South Asian countries, the first Urban Youth Council project is being implemented in Bangladesh. The guiding principles that have been codified by the youth deserve appreciation."

He expects this process will ensure active participation of the youth at local level.

Professor Bashir Ahmed of Department of Government and Politics of Jahangirnagar University said the Urban Youth Council initiative is highly commendable. It would also be very helpful if such a specific guideline could be adapted at the national level.

Mamun Miya, a youth from Mymensingh city who joined the event, said, "It will help the development of leadership among youth, improve their living standard, ensure good governance, democratic practice. It will also help youth to know about public amenities.   

Executive Director of SERAC-Bangladesh SM Shaikat moderated this meeting. 

Urban Youth Council

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

8h | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

11h | Food
Mark Buchanan. Sketch: TBS

How much more economic growth can the planet sustain?

3h | Panorama
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

53m | Videos
Will Putin stop after Western sanctions?

Will Putin stop after Western sanctions?

1h | Videos
Cork sheet-made idol worth Tk10 lakh

Cork sheet-made idol worth Tk10 lakh

1h | Videos
Kayaking in Dhaka!

Kayaking in Dhaka!

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 