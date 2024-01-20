4 Chhatra League activists killed in a road accident in Sylhet

Four activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were killed after a truck hit their private car in Sylhet's Jaintiapur upazila early Saturday.

A road accident resulted in deaths of four Chhatra League members on the Sylhet-Jaflong Highway at around 1am on Saturday (20 January).

The accident took place near the no. 4 Banglabazar Bridge in Jaintapur upazila when a truck hit a microbus, causing it to lose control and fall into a nearby ditch, said locals.

The victims are identified as Mehedi Hasan Tamal, 25; Nihal Paul, 26; Jubayer Ahmed Sabbir, 26, and Ali Hossain Suman, 25 — confirmed Rahel Siraj, general secretary of Sylhet district Chhatra League.

Though they did not hold any post, they were actively involved with the ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League.

"Of the victims, Tamal was running for the post of general secretary of the upazila unit of BCL," said Rahel Siraj.

Following the accident, locals rescued them and sent them to Upazila Health Complex where two of the four young men were declared dead, and two others succumbed to their injuries on way to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

"The bodies are now kept at the morgue of MAG Osmani Hospital, and autopsies will be conducted today," said Md Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Police Station.

"The highway police are overseeing the situation as the accident site falls under their jurisdiction," the policeman added.