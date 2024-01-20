4 Chhatra League activists killed in a road accident in Sylhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 10:29 am

Related News

4 Chhatra League activists killed in a road accident in Sylhet

“The highway police are overseeing the situation as the accident site falls under their jurisdiction,” the policeman added

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 10:29 am
Four activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were killed after a truck hit their private car in Sylhet&#039;s Jaintiapur upazila early Saturday.
Four activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were killed after a truck hit their private car in Sylhet's Jaintiapur upazila early Saturday.

A road accident resulted in deaths of four Chhatra League members on the Sylhet-Jaflong Highway at around 1am on Saturday (20 January).

The accident took place near the no. 4 Banglabazar Bridge in Jaintapur upazila when a truck hit a microbus, causing it to lose control and fall into a nearby ditch, said locals.

The victims are identified as Mehedi Hasan Tamal, 25; Nihal Paul, 26; Jubayer Ahmed Sabbir, 26, and Ali Hossain Suman, 25 — confirmed Rahel Siraj, general secretary of Sylhet district Chhatra League.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Though they did not hold any post, they were actively involved with the ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League.

"Of the victims, Tamal was running for the post of general secretary of the upazila unit of BCL," said Rahel Siraj.

Following the accident, locals rescued them and sent them to Upazila Health Complex where two of the four young men were declared dead, and two others succumbed to their injuries on way to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

"The bodies are now kept at the morgue of MAG Osmani Hospital, and autopsies will be conducted today," said Md Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Police Station.

"The highway police are overseeing the situation as the accident site falls under their jurisdiction," the policeman added.

Top News / Districts

Chhatra League men killed / road accident in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

4h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

22h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

36m | Videos
'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

1d | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

22h | Videos