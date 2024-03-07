4 burnt in Munshiganj plastic factory fire

Four people sustained burn injuries in a fire at a plastic product manufacturing factory in Munshiganj sadar upazila.

The fire broke out at JK Plastic Factory around 9:00pm Thursday (7 March).

According to the injured, the fire originated from an electric transformer explosion.

Md Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station, said the injured are undergoing treatment at Munshiganj General Hospital.

Munshiganj General Hospital's duty doctor Ruhul Amin said the condition of the three injured are stated to be critical.

