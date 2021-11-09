4 Bangladeshis get India’s Padma Shri award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 10:54 pm

Padma Shri awards. Photo: Collected
Padma Shri awards. Photo: Collected

Four distinguished Bangladeshi nationals have been awarded India's Padma Shri award for the years 2020 and 2021.

The awardees are - former Bangladesh Ambassador to India Syed Muazzem Ali, Lt Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir (Retd) Bir Protik,  Bangladesh National Museum Founder Director Prof Enamul Haque and Bangladesh Mukti Sangrami Shilpi Sangstha Co-founder Sanjida Khatun.

Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind handed over the awards at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Syed Muazzem and Quazi Sajjad Ali received the award in Public Affairs category, Prof Enamul Haqye received in Archeology and Sanjida Khatun was awarded for art.

Former Ambassador Syed Muazzem Ali was awarded posthumously.
 

