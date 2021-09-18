4 Bangladeshis charged with kidnapping in Malaysia 

3 of the arrestees at court. Photo: Collected

Five, including four Bangladeshis, were charged at Malaysia's Magistrate's Court with abducting a Bangladeshi male and demanding Tk10 lakh (about RM50,000) ransom in August.

Those charged are Josim, 32, and Faridah Jeya Sly Ramesh (Malaysian), Md Raihan Hosen, 28, Miah Soraf, 33, and Nusrat Jahan Bipasha, 26, reports The Star.

No plea was recorded from all the accused as the scope of the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They were accused of kidnapping Md Sohel Rana, 39, from in front of a supermarket in Jalan Damai Mewah 1A at 8:30pm on 27 August.

They were charged under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961, which was read together with Section 34 of the Malaysian Penal Code, with a provision for the death penalty or life imprisonment.

If not sentenced to death, they may be subject to whipping if convicted.

The court set 7 October for the re-mention of the case.

Earlier, media had reported that a Bangladeshi man was abducted for almost one week by his compatriots and was found in a weakened state in a house in Bandar Teknologi of Malaysia.