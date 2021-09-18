4 Bangladeshis charged with kidnapping in Malaysia 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 September, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 01:48 pm

Related News

4 Bangladeshis charged with kidnapping in Malaysia 

TBS Report 
18 September, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 01:48 pm
3 of the arrestees at court. Photo: Collected
3 of the arrestees at court. Photo: Collected

Five, including four Bangladeshis, were charged at Malaysia's Magistrate's Court with abducting a Bangladeshi male and demanding Tk10 lakh (about RM50,000) ransom in August.

Those charged are Josim, 32, and Faridah Jeya Sly Ramesh (Malaysian), Md Raihan Hosen, 28, Miah Soraf, 33, and Nusrat Jahan Bipasha, 26, reports The Star.

No plea was recorded from all the accused as the scope of the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They were accused of kidnapping Md Sohel Rana, 39, from in front of a supermarket in Jalan Damai Mewah 1A at 8:30pm on 27 August.

They were charged under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961, which was read together with Section 34 of the Malaysian Penal Code, with a provision for the death penalty or life imprisonment. 

If not sentenced to death, they may be subject to whipping if convicted.

The court set 7 October for the re-mention of the case.

Earlier, media had reported that a Bangladeshi man was abducted for almost one week by his compatriots and was found in a weakened state in a house in Bandar Teknologi of Malaysia.

Top News

Bangladeshi Arrested / Malaysia

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

16m | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

21m | Videos
Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1d | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents