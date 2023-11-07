4 Bangladeshis among 6 expats killed in Qatar fire

Bangladesh

UNB
07 November, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 09:15 am

Representational Image
Representational Image

Six expatriates, including four Bangladeshis, lost their lives in a fire that engulfed a car garage in Doha, Qatar.

The other two individuals who perished in the fire were Pakistani nationals.

The fire, which broke out in Doha's Feroz Abdul Aziz area on Sunday night (local time), quickly spread to a nearby building resulting in a tragic loss of life.

Of the four Bangladeshis killed, two hail from Feni, while the identities of the remaining two victims are yet to be confirmed. 

The deceased from Feni were identified as Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, a resident of Dis Mohammad Bhuiyan house in Ward-7 of the municipality, and Mir Hossain Farhad of Sonapur village in Jayalskar union of Daganbhuiyan upazila.

Mamunur Bashir Milon, chairman of Jayalskar union, confirmed the death of Farhad, while Bahar Mia Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, counselor of Ward-7 of Feni Municipality, confirmed the death of Mahfuzur.

Expatriate Bangladeshis / expatriate / Fire accident / qatar / bangladeshi migrant workers / Bangladeshi migrants

