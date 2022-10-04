4 Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured in Central African Republic IED blast

Bangladesh

UNB
04 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 03:13 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Four Bangladeshi peacekeepers were injured after their vehicle in the Central African Republic struck an improvised explosive device (IED) in the early hours of Tuesday.

The vehicle of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers conducting an operation under the aegis of the United Nations peacekeeping mission came under the IED attack at 8.35pm local time on Monday (1.35am Bangladesh time Tuesday), the Inter Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said in a release.

The four injured peacekeepers have been identified as Major Ashraful Haque, and Sainiks -- Jashim Uddin, Jahangir Alam and Sharif Hossain, said ISPR.

The injured have been transferred to Bouar town of Central African Republic for better treatment, said the release.

The other Bangladeshi peacekeepers deployed in the Central African Republic are safe, it said.

