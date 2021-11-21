4 Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company staffers arrested for alleged extortion 

Police have arrested four officials of the Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Ltd for allegedly harassing and extorting money from customers in Cumilla.

Technician Shah Alam, 55, Office Assistant Rabiul Hossain, 28, Plant Operator Shafiqur Rahman, 50, and driver Ayub Ali, 25, were nabbed from the district's Monipur village under Burichang upazila on Saturday.

According to locals, the four employees, along with two other unidentified individuals, entered the house of Tajul Islam, a resident of Monipur village, at around 4pm.

At one point they told Tajul's mother that their gas connection was illegal and it will be disconnected if Tk5,000 is not paid in bribes.

Later, following a negotiation, they took Tk3,000 and left for his neighbour's house.

Tajul, who was outside at that moment, called the police immediately after being informed about the incident.

Police arrived at the scene shortly and detained the four.

Tk5,500 cash, four mobile phones, and an identity card were seized from their possession.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Burichang police station Officer-in-Charge of Alamgir Hossain said, "A case has been filed against the four staffers of the government-owned gas company.

"We have found the allegations brought up against them to be true after primary inquiry. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation."

When contacted, Khorshed Alam, secretary of Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Ltd, claimed that he was not aware of the matter.

"This is something that the admin officials will be able to say," he said.

Meanwhile, TBS was unable to contact Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Ltd Managing Director (MD) Shankar Majumder despite repeated attempts for comments on the arrests of the company staffers.

However, the Tajul, in the case statement, mentioned that the Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Ltd MD was aware of all the developments.

