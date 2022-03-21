4 ASPs joining police aviation wing as pilots

4 ASPs joining police aviation wing as pilots

History beckons four Assistant Superintendents of Police as they will become the first  batch of pilots in the aviation wing of Bangladesh Police.

They were trained in training aircrafts operations at the Army Aviation School along with six others from different forces.

All four police trainees have already successfully completed their solo flight. 

Besides, the purchase of two modern helicopters from Russia for the aviation wing of Bangladesh Police is currently in process.

With Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed in attendance, an event was organised on 21  March at the Police Headquarters in celebration of the occasion.

" Bangladesh Police will gain strength in land, water and air with the launch of our aviation wing. The newly formed wing will play a vital role in quick communication, conducting important operations, search operations and rescue operations in remote areas," said the Inspector General.

The IGP said the Army Aviation School was playing a special role in training the pilots of the newly formed aviation wing of the Bangladesh Police. 

He said the armed forces, specially the army, have good professional relations and cooperation with the Bangladesh Police. He hoped that the field of such cooperation would be further enhanced and consolidated in the future.

Major General IKM mostahsenul Baki,  Group Commander of Army Aviation said that the trainees of Bangladesh Police are participating in the training with great interest and sincerity. He hoped that they would be able to develop themselves as qualified pilots.

Aviation wing of Police

