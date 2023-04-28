4 Arsa members arrested after shootout at Ukhiya

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 03:18 pm

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrests four members of the armed group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) following a shootout at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar last night.

Several bullets, magazines and walkie-talkies were recovered from the spot, said Additional Deputy Inspector General (ADIG) Sayed Haroon-Ar-Rashid, the commander of the 14 APBn during a press conference on Friday (28 April).

"On Thursday night, a team of APBn conducted a raid on information that 10/15 people including the top terrorist Samiuddin of Myanmar's armed group Arsa are Rohingya camp no 7 in Balukhali, Ukhiya Upazila. On reaching the spot, the miscreants, sensing the presence of the law enforcers, fired at the APBn members. Meanwhile, the APBN members also fired back in self-defence. However, the miscreants escaped," he said.

Later, APBn members raided Rohingya shelter camps no 5 and 6 in Kutupalong to arrest those involved in the incident.

"At one point on Friday morning, APBN members received information about of Arsa terrorist Samiuddin and his associates staying in a home in block-C of camp no 5 in Kutupalong. On sensing our presence, Samiuddin managed to escape, but four people including two women who were staying there, were arrested. Among them one was found with a bullet wound," ADIG Sayed Haroon-Ar-Rashid added.

"While searching the house, four country-made guns, 30 rifle bullets, 27 pistol bullets, five short gun cartridges, three empty magazines, four walkie-talkies, one knife and five mobile phone sets were found," the APBn official further said.

A case has been filed against the detainees at the Ukhiya police station.

