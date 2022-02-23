3rd gender people soon to get property inheritance rights: Land minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 06:07 pm

representational image
representational image

The government has taken initiative to ensure inheritance of property for people of the third gender community, according to Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

He disclosed the information at the inauguration ceremony of child day care centre at the Bhumi Bhaban (Land Building) on Wednesday.

Bangladesh has recognised transgender people as a separate gender in 2013.

Various rights groups are continuously pressurising the stakeholders to eliminate the social stigma towards transgender community and ensure equal civil rights to merge them within the mainstream. Like many other basic rights, transgender people are also deprived from inheriting property. 

