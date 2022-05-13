3rd Bangladesh-India joint committee meeting on peaceful use of nuclear energy held

The third joint committee meeting between Banlgadesh and India on peaceful use of nuclear energy was held in Dhaka on 11-12 May.

The Indian delegation, led by Shri Ranajit Kumar, head of Nuclear Controls and Planning Wing (NCPW) in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), and the Bangladesh delegation led by Md Ali Hossain, additional secretary (NP) of the Ministry of Science and Technology, attended the meeting, said a press release issued from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project and discussed avenues to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of science and technology.

Bangladesh thanked the Indian experts who are currently working at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Both sides also said they wanted to work together on putting radiation technologies to use in areas like cancer care, nuclear medicine, and keeping food fresh.

The meeting was fruitful and covered the entire gamut of our bilateral cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy applications in the fields of health, agriculture, and water purification, as well as capacity building and training.