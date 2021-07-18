3,984 infiltrators arrested at Indo-Bangla border last year: BSF DG

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested 3,984 intruders at the India-Bangladesh border last year, says BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana.

The BSF DG made the remarks on Saturday at the 18th Investiture Ceremony of BSF adding, 12 smugglers/infiltrators have also been killed in various encounters last year, reports ANI.

He further added that soldiers have recovered more than Tk27.8 lakh (Rs24.51 lakh) in fake currency along with more than Tk31 crore (RS27.5 lakh) worth of narcotics drugs.

DG Asthana also stated on the occasion that Indian soldiers recovered approximately 12,881 kg of narcotics and prohibited items, as well as 61 AK-series rifles with 7,976 rounds of ammunition, from the Bangladesh border.

He went on to say that the paramilitary unit had foiled attempts to smuggle firearms and narcotics through tunnels, drones, and attempts of infiltration by terrorists.