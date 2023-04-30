38th death anniversary of pioneer industrialist Seraj Uddin Ahmed

Tomorrow (1 May), marks the 38th death anniversary of Seraj Uddin Ahmed, founder chairman of Elite Paint Group of Companies.

He was a prominent businessman and an influential figure in the banking sector of Bangladesh.

In remembrance of Seraj Uddin Ahmed, a milad mahfil followed by Ziafat will be held at his Gulshan residence. A similar program will also be held at Chattogram.

Apart from being the founder chairman of Elite Paint, Seraj Uddin Ahmed also served as the founder director of Arab Bangladesh Bank Ltd, the former president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries, and the former chairman of Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh (TTAB).

