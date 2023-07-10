38 roosters 'stolen' from Savar’s Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute

Around 38 roosters of the Rhode Island Red and White Leghorns species were reportedly stolen from the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) in Savar, which were bred among 300 others for study purposes.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, an official of the BLRI Devjyoti Ghosh said, "I do not have all the details regarding the incident. But it was reported that 38 out of 300 roosters were stolen from the chicken shed the night before Eid-ul-Adha. A probe committee has been formed to look into the matter."

Asked if any case has been filed in the local police station, Ghosh said, "The case can be filed later. First, we need to investigate and find out what exactly happened. This could be an incident of theft, or perhaps there was an error in calculating the total number of roosters."

According to a BLRI source, the roosters were missing from the 'Pure Line' mail shed the night before Eid-ul-Azha. The authorities learned about the reported theft soon after but did not disclose it. An internal investigation is currently underway.

Photo: TBS

Officials of the Poultry Research and Training Centre could not be reached for comment regarding the matter.

