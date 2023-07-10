38 roosters 'stolen' from Savar’s Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 07:58 pm

Related News

38 roosters 'stolen' from Savar’s Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 07:58 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Around 38 roosters of the Rhode Island Red and White Leghorns species were reportedly stolen from the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) in Savar, which were bred among 300 others for study purposes. 

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, an official of the BLRI Devjyoti Ghosh said, "I do not have all the details regarding the incident. But it was reported that 38 out of 300 roosters were stolen from the chicken shed the night before Eid-ul-Adha. A probe committee has been formed to look into the matter."

Asked if any case has been filed in the local police station, Ghosh said, "The case can be filed later. First, we need to investigate and find out what exactly happened. This could be an incident of theft, or perhaps there was an error in calculating the total number of roosters."

According to a BLRI source, the roosters were missing from the 'Pure Line' mail shed the night before Eid-ul-Azha. The authorities learned about the reported theft soon after but did not disclose it. An internal investigation is currently underway. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Officials of the Poultry Research and Training Centre could not be reached for comment regarding the matter.
 

Top News

rooster / stolen / BLRI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

3h | Habitat
Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

7h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

7h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

5h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

9h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency