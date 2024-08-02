42 HSC examinees granted bail following boycott ultimatum

The 42 HSC examinees arrested by police during different times amid the quota reform protests have been granted bail by the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court this afternoon.

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates from around a hundred colleges across Bangladesh announced on Wednesday their decision to boycott exams until all people arrested in connection with the quota reform protests are released.

The boycott statement was initiated by students of Notre Dame College and quickly echoed by numerous prestigious institutions, including Viqarunnisa Noon College, Holy Cross College, Dhaka Residential Model College, Ideal School and College, Rajuk Uttara Model College, BAF Shaheen College, Adamjee Cantonment College, Dhaka College, Government Science College, Milestone College, and many more.

Students from other educational institutions across the country have also joined the boycott.