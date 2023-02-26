37km Alikadam-Poamuhuri road changes local economy

Before construction of the 37 km Alikadam-Poamuhuri road, it would take two days to reach the upazila headquarters from Poamuhuri and one day from Kurukapata.

One had to spend one night in a village. If someone fell sick in that remote area, he would have to suffer a lot to receive treatment.

"Now I can reach Alikadam Sadar in 40 minutes from Kurukpata by motorcycle. The road has saved time and cost," Kurukpata UP Chairman Kratpoon Mro told The Business Standard recently.

"Due to the communication system, it will also be possible to sell the agricultural products and zoom crops produced here to the market quickly. As a result, the farmers will get fair prices for the crops," he added.

The army constructed the 37km road from Alikadam upazila to Kurukapara union's Poamuhuri remote border area in Bandarban under the Alikadam-Janalipara-Kurukpata-Poamuhuri road construction project.

The project was completed by the 16 Engineer Construction Batallion under the Engineer Construction Brigade of the Bangladesh Army, project officer Major Ishrakul Haque told TBS.

Under the project, 10 bridges, 10 culverts and four viewpoints have been constructed at a cost of Tk474.40 crore during 2017-2022 period, he added.

Besides, cross drain, site drain, retaining wall, earth water dam, and road sign have also been constructed. Attractive spots have been developed by the wavy roadside for tourists, the army officer added.

"The construction of the road will increase the agriculture, education, and health services facilities for the locals. Besides, the development of the tourism industry will also play a role in improving the quality of the local's life," Major Ishrakul said.

However, passenger transports have not yet started operation on the road. Locals travel on rented motorcycles and transport local agricultural products on small mini trucks.

Kurukapata union was once a remote bordering area of Alikadam upazila. Due to a lack of road connectivity for a long time, the locals had to come to the upazila headquarters on foot or by boat.

During the monsoon, all means of communication would have been disconnected from the upazila headquarters. As a result, the residents of the area suffered in receiving medical care, education and marketing agricultural products.

The Alikadam-Poamuhuri road was constructed on the bank of the Matamuhuri river.

There is a river on one side and the natural beauty can be enjoyed on both sides of the road. Some aesthetic viewpoints have also been constructed on several hilltops.

Major Ishrakul said that the road has already changed the socio-economic life of different ethnic minority people including Mro and Tripura communities. Hill weavers and other handicraft markets are expanding while it has unveiled the hidden beauty of Bandarban.

He said that the local economy would expand further centring the tourism industry development.

Due to the development of the communication system, local fruits and crops are now reaching the city.

Moreover, the Alikadam-Janalipara-Kurukapata-Poamuhuri road has been connected to the 317 km border road. As a result, the road will play a role in protecting the country's territory increasing security on the border.

Menrowa Mro, a member of ward 7 of Kurukpata union, said that in some areas people would suffer from diarrhea before the beginning of the monsoon season every year. As Kurukpata is a remote area, the residents were deprived of medical facilities. There was no way to take people to hospitals. Some children even die of diarrhea, he added.

"From now on, the road will facilitate quick treatment for the people," he said.

Rambati Tripura and Ram Bahadur Tripura, residents of Jira Para in the 12 km area, said that since the construction of the road, locals have started cultivating various fruits along with zoom cultivation.

Earlier, if there was an opportunity to garden, no one would implement it in absence of a transportation system. Locals have started cultivation of various fruits too.

Besides, ginger and turmeric cultivation is also increasing in different areas than ever before. Now the traders come to the neighborhood to purchase ginger and turmeric direct from the farmers and at a fair price.