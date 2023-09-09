378 deaths in 403 road accidents in August: Road Safety Foundation

As many as 378 people died and 794 were injured in 403 road accidents throughout Bangladesh in August this year, according to the latest report of the Road Safety Foundation (RSF).

In July, the number of deaths was 573, while 1,126 were injured in 511 road accidents.

The report released today (9 September) says that 146 people were killed in 149 motorcycle accidents across the country — 38.62% of the total deaths.

Among the dead, 44 were women and 51 children.

Seventeen people were dead, and nine were missing in 11 waterway accidents, while at least 37 people were killed and 19 were injured in 28 railway accidents during the same period.

RSF prepared the data based on reports published by nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.

At least 93 pedestrians were killed in road accidents, which is 24.6% of the total deaths. Some 57 drivers and their assistants were killed, which is 15.07% of the total deaths.

According to RSF's observation and analysis, the highest number, 169 (41.93%) of the accidents occurred on national highways, 148 (36.72%) on regional roads, 45 (11.16%) on rural roads, 37 (9.18%) on urban roads and 4 (0.99%) on other places

On the other hand, 182 (45.16%), the highest among the total accidents, occurred due to losing control over the wheel, 68 (16.87%) due to collision, 94 accidents (23.32%) happened due to pedestrians being run over, 42 incidents (10.42%) involved hitting the rear side of vehicles, and 17 (4.21%) occurred due to other reasons.