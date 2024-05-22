37.67% voter turnout in 2nd phase of upazila polls: EC

The voter turnout in the second phase of upazila parishad polls that took place on Tuesday was 37.67%, the Election Commission said today (22 May).

According to the election report of EC Secretariat, the total number of voters in the 156 upazila parishads was 33,498,620. Among them, 12,583,947 people voted, resulting in a voter turnout of 37.67%.

The first phase of upazila parishad elections, held on 8 May, witnessed a 36.1% voter turnout.

With a low voter turnout, candidates worked hard in campaigning during the second phase to attract voters. The Election Commission also took various steps to engage the people in the election.

However, despite these efforts, voter turnout increased by only 1.66% in the second phase.

Panchhari upazila of Khagrachhari district recorded the highest number of votes in the second phase of the election, with a turnout of 74.95%. On the other hand, the lowest number of votes were cast in Baghmara upazila of Rajshahi, with a turnout of only 17.98%.

Ballots were used in 129 upazilas, with a turnout of 38.47%. Additionally, electronic voting machines were used in 23 upazilas, with a turnout of 32.17%.

This time, the Election Commission is conducting upazila elections in four phases.

The third phase of upazila polls is scheduled for 29 May, and the fourth phase will be held on 5 June.

Meanwhile, a vice-chairman candidate from Raypura upazila in Narsingdi was beaten to death during a clash between supporters of two vice-chairman candidates and their respective factions in the upazila's Mirerkandi village of Paratali union.

The deceased, Mohammad Sumon Mia, son of Nasir Uddin, chairman of Char Subuddhi union, was campaigning for the third phase of the polls in Mirerkandi area yesterday. After the clash, he was rushed to Raypura Upazila Health Complex, where the duty doctors declared him dead.