3703 women, girls tortured last year: Bangladesh Mahila Parishad

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 02:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A total of 3703 women and girls were tortured last year in the country, said Bangladesh Mahila Parishad citing a list prepared based on news published between January-December, 2021.

The list was made by the Central Legal Aid sub-council of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad following reports published in 13 dailies of the country, said a press release.

1,235 were victims of rape.  179 were gang-raped, including 62 girls, 31 were murdered after being raped, including 22 girls, and 7 committed suicide due to rape.

In addition, rape attempts have been made on 155, including 93 girls.  33, including 14 girls have been sexually assaulted. 95, including 62 girls have been sexually harassed. 22 people including 5 girls have been burnt by acid, out of which,  4 have died due to acid burn.

