3.7 lakh govt posts remain vacant: Public admin minister

The minister at a dialogue organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) on 28 May. Photo: UNB

A total of 3.7 lakh positions out of 19.15 lakh government jobs remain vacant, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said today (28 May).

"[Though] We are making progress in women empowerment, with women constituting 29% of government job holders," the minister said during a dialogue organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF).

Regarding whether or not women are lagging behind in the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), the minister said out of 84 secretaries, 11 are women.

There are 658 senior assistant secretaries, seven female deputy commissioners, 151 female UNOs, and 88 female AC land officers, he said.

Regarding concerns about not maintaining policy in promotions, the minister said, "Promotions and postings are conducted following proper policies. We have a well-ordered system.

"It's important to consider various factors such as officers studying abroad under government scholarships, assignments in embassies abroad, and health issues of some officers. We take all these factors into account."

Decision over recruiting govt officers under Grades 13-20 via PSC within 3 months

The minister also said the decision over the recruiting of government officials under Grades 13-20 through the Public Service Commission (PSC) will be taken within three months after reviewing the recommendations of the committee.

"A committee has been formed led by the Additional Secretary of the ministry which submitted a report on 11 January recommending recruitment of government officials under Grades 13-20 through PSC. A scrutiny is underway in this regard," he said.

"We'll take a final decision over it as there was some complexity earlier as well as some technical problem," he said.

Mentioning about the purchasing of 261 vehicles for the field level officers, the minister said "We have enough work. Of these, 61 will be allocated for DCs while the rest for UNOs and the UNOs should work properly. But they need vehicles. Each vehicle will be purchased at Tk 35,38,720. Government has to provide tax Tk 1,10,31,280. NBR and the Finance Ministry got the money."

He also said some 121 government officials have been punished in the past ten years.

From 2019 to 2024, investigations were carried out against 178 government officials under Grade 1-9 and divisional cases were filed against them, he said.

Among the 178 government officials, the highest punitive action was taken against 22 people, light punishment against 69 and 77 were relieved from the charges, said the minister.

From 2014 to 2014, allegations have been brought against 351 government officials from Grade 1-9 over the past ten years. Of them, 41 received severe punishment and 140 received light punishment while 170 were discharged, he added.

BSRF president Fasih Uddin Mahtab and its general secretary Masudul Haque administered the programme.