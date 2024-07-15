37% increase in fatalities in June compared to May: Road Safety Foundation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 02:47 pm

Related News

37% increase in fatalities in June compared to May: Road Safety Foundation

Among the deceased, 87 were women and 114 were children. 

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 02:47 pm
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

In June, the country witnessed 726 road accidents, resulting in 644 deaths and at least 1,082 injuries, according to a report by the Road Safety Foundation.

Among the deceased, 87 were women and 114 were children. 

The Road Safety Foundation compiled this report based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, various electronic media, and its own data.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Vehicles involved in accidents: The statistics reveal that motorcycle riders and passengers accounted for 227 deaths (35.24%).

  • Bus passengers - 29 (4.50%)
  • Truck-pickup-van-tractor-trolley passengers - 51 (7.91%)
  • Private car-microbus-ambulance-jeep passengers - 38 (5.90%)
  • Three-wheeler passengers (e.g., easy bike, CNG, auto-rickshaw, auto-van, tempo, leguna) - 128 (19.87%)
  • Locally-made vehicle passengers (e.g., Nosimon, Korimon, Bhutbhuti, Alomshadhu, Mahindra) - 26 (4.03%)
  • Bicycle-pedal rickshaw riders - 17 (2.63%)

Types of roads: The report from the Road Safety Foundation indicates that 

  • 256 accidents (35.26%) occurred on national highways
  • 278 (38.29%) on regional roads
  • 79 (10.88%) on rural roads
  • 107 (14.73%) on urban roads
  • 6 (0.82%) in other locations

Types of accidents:

  • 163 (22.45%) were head-on collisions
  • 314 (43.25%) resulted from losing control
  • 134 (18.45%) involved pedestrians being hit
  • 91 (12.53%) involved vehicles being struck from behind
  • 24 (3.30%) occurred due to other reasons

Types of vehicles:

  • Trucks, covered vans, pickups, tractors, trolleys, lorries, drum trucks, cargo trucks, and tank lorries (27.28%)
  • Microbuses, private cars, ambulances, and jeeps (5.66%)
  • Passenger buses (13%)
  • Motorcycles (24.67%)
  • Three-wheelers (16.47%)
  • Locally-made vehicles (8%)
  • Bicycles and pedal rickshaws (2.09%)
  • Unidentified vehicles (2.78%).

Timing of accidents: Analysing the timing, accidents occurred during the 

  • Early morning (8.53%) 
  • Morning (23.82%)
  • Afternoon (21.48%)
  • Evening (17.07%)
  • Dusk (8.40%)
  • Night (20.66%)

Division-wise accident statistics: Division-wise statistics show 

  • 23.69% of accidents and 24.06% of deaths in Dhaka
  • 13.49% of accidents and 14.59% of deaths in Rajshahi
  • 18.45% of accidents and 18% of deaths in Chattogram 
  • 10.05% of accidents and 9.62% of deaths in Khulna
  • 7.16% of accidents and 7.14% of deaths in Barishal
  • 6.19% of accidents and 5.90% of deaths in Sylhet 
  • 13.36% of accidents and 13.81% of deaths in Rangpur 
  • 7.57% of accidents and 6.83% of deaths in Mymensingh

Recommendations:

  • Increase initiatives to train skilled drivers.
  • Determine drivers' salaries and working hours.
  • Enhance BRTA's capacity.
  • Ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws for transport owners, workers, passengers, and pedestrians.
  • Ban slow-moving vehicles on highways and create separate service roads for them.
  • Gradually construct road dividers on all highways.
  • Stop extortion in public transport.
  • Revamp rail and waterways to reduce pressure on roads.
  • Develop and implement a sustainable transport strategy.
  • Implement the "Road Transport Act-2018".

Top News

road accident / Road Safety Foundation (RSF) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

6h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

6h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Who is the young man who shot at Trump?

Who is the young man who shot at Trump?

11m | Videos
Russia blamed the Biden administration for the attack on Trump

Russia blamed the Biden administration for the attack on Trump

1h | Videos
Argentina's Copa America title on Messi's day of tears

Argentina's Copa America title on Messi's day of tears

2h | Videos
College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

4h | Videos