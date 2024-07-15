37% increase in fatalities in June compared to May: Road Safety Foundation

In June, the country witnessed 726 road accidents, resulting in 644 deaths and at least 1,082 injuries, according to a report by the Road Safety Foundation.

Among the deceased, 87 were women and 114 were children.

The Road Safety Foundation compiled this report based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, various electronic media, and its own data.

Vehicles involved in accidents: The statistics reveal that motorcycle riders and passengers accounted for 227 deaths (35.24%).

Bus passengers - 29 (4.50%)

Truck-pickup-van-tractor-trolley passengers - 51 (7.91%)

Private car-microbus-ambulance-jeep passengers - 38 (5.90%)

Three-wheeler passengers (e.g., easy bike, CNG, auto-rickshaw, auto-van, tempo, leguna) - 128 (19.87%)

Locally-made vehicle passengers (e.g., Nosimon, Korimon, Bhutbhuti, Alomshadhu, Mahindra) - 26 (4.03%)

Bicycle-pedal rickshaw riders - 17 (2.63%)

Types of roads: The report from the Road Safety Foundation indicates that

256 accidents (35.26%) occurred on national highways

278 (38.29%) on regional roads

79 (10.88%) on rural roads

107 (14.73%) on urban roads

6 (0.82%) in other locations

Types of accidents:

163 (22.45%) were head-on collisions

314 (43.25%) resulted from losing control

134 (18.45%) involved pedestrians being hit

91 (12.53%) involved vehicles being struck from behind

24 (3.30%) occurred due to other reasons

Types of vehicles:

Trucks, covered vans, pickups, tractors, trolleys, lorries, drum trucks, cargo trucks, and tank lorries (27.28%)

Microbuses, private cars, ambulances, and jeeps (5.66%)

Passenger buses (13%)

Motorcycles (24.67%)

Three-wheelers (16.47%)

Locally-made vehicles (8%)

Bicycles and pedal rickshaws (2.09%)

Unidentified vehicles (2.78%).

Timing of accidents: Analysing the timing, accidents occurred during the

Early morning (8.53%)

Morning (23.82%)

Afternoon (21.48%)

Evening (17.07%)

Dusk (8.40%)

Night (20.66%)

Division-wise accident statistics: Division-wise statistics show

23.69% of accidents and 24.06% of deaths in Dhaka

13.49% of accidents and 14.59% of deaths in Rajshahi

18.45% of accidents and 18% of deaths in Chattogram

10.05% of accidents and 9.62% of deaths in Khulna

7.16% of accidents and 7.14% of deaths in Barishal

6.19% of accidents and 5.90% of deaths in Sylhet

13.36% of accidents and 13.81% of deaths in Rangpur

7.57% of accidents and 6.83% of deaths in Mymensingh

Recommendations: