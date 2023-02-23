37% higher yield in Valencia variety of potato

The yield of ACI Valencia potato seed, imported from the Netherlands by ACI Seed, is 37% higher when compared to other potato varieties in Bangladesh, according to ACI Seed.

This industrial-grade seed was cultivated in different regions of the country, including Jaipurhat, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Munshiganj, Cumilla, and Dinajpur. It yielded about 40 tonnes per hectare, which is about 37% more than other varieties of the same type, said the company.

Citing data from the field, the private seed supplier said the variety becomes ready for sale in 55-60 days, which can be kept in the field for a maximum of 85 days. Those who harvested and sold potatoes earlier managed to get about 31 tonnes per hectare.

This year, ACI brought and marketed the exportable and industrial-grade seed of potato varieties of Valencia from Schaap Holland, one of the largest seed potato companies in the Netherlands.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahaman, business operation manager of ACI Seed, told TBS, "The variety has a dry matter content above about 22.5% and oil absorption capacity below about 3%, making it a very suitable variety for making delicious French fries. We have also got the expected yield this time."

"Scab is a common disease in white-skin potatoes in our country. This disease causes about 20-30% yield loss. Growers can easily avoid this damage as the Valencia variety is tolerant to scab disease," he added.

