37 eminent citizens wish President’s dialogue with political parties a success

From left, DU Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Chowdhury, member of the constitution drafting committee and former minister Barrister Amir-ul Islam and former caretaker government advisor M Hafizuddin Khan. Photo: Collected

Thirty-seven eminent citizens in a statement on Wednesday (22 December) praised President Abdul Hamid's move to sit down with political parties for dialogues over the formation of a new Election Commission and wished for its success.

President Abdul Hamid opened the dialogue on Monday with Jatiya Party (JaPa), the main opposition in the parliament.

In a joint statement, the eminent citizens said, "The President has taken the initiative to hold dialogues with the registered political parties of the country, which we consider to be timely and urgent in the current context of the country."

Dhaka University Emeritus Professor Dr Serajul Islam Chowdhury, member of the constitution drafting committee and former minister Barrister Amir-ul-Islam, former Bangladesh Bank auditor general and former caretaker government advisor M Hafizuddin Khan, former Election Commissioner Dr M Shakhawat Hossain, former Supreme Court Judge Abdul Matin, Human Rights activist Dr Hamida Hossain, former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, former Cabinet Secretary Ali Imam Majumder among others signed the statement.

They also lauded the economic progress Bangladesh achieved in some indices.

However, their statement noted Bangladesh is falling behind when it comes to issues like elections, accountability, law enforcement, freedom of speech and assembly rights among others.

"The rate of inequality is also increasing alarmingly. The declining quality of education and health care is now undeniable. Beyond that, another major cause for concern is the deterioration of tolerance in our politics," the statement read.

The eminent citizens hoped the president will discuss with the political parties the steps and consensus required to make economic development inclusive and the distribution system equitable.

"We also hope through the dialogue, a draft over future Bangladesh will be created that will be acceptable to all," they said in the statement.

The joint statement further anticipated that specific steps would be taken to address the issue of human rights abuses in the said draft.

The citizens' coalition also expected a consensus among the parties akin to the tripartite outline drafted in 1990.

"At the same time, we call on the President to involve the media and civil society organisations in this process," they said.

The current EC is scheduled to expire on 14 February, 2022.

Currently, there are 39 registered political parties in the country, according to the EC website. However, only nine parties have representation in the parliament.

The nine political parties are - Bangladesh Awami League, Jatiya Party (JaPa), Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasod, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Gano Forum, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation and Jatiya Party-JP.