36,570 tonnes of coal arrives at Payra port

A second ship carrying 36, 570 metric tonnes of coal has arrived at the Payra port in Patuakhali, nearly a month after power generation at the Payra Thermal Power Plant was halted due to fuel shortage.

The ship, called "MV Pavo Brave", anchored at the port at around 9am on Sunday (2 July), according to Payra port sources.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Deputy Director of Payra Port Traffic Division Azizur Rahman said, "The Panama-flagged ship arrived from the Balikpanan port in Indonesia.

"The process of unloading coal through lighter vessels is underway. After discharging 5,000 metric tonnes of coal, the ship will be taken to the Payra Thermal Power Plant jetty, where the remaining coal will be discharged."

Earlier on 23 June, the MV Athena brought over 41,300 metric tonnes of coal at the Payra port, 18 days after power generation at the plant was halted due to fuel shortage.

Payra Thermal Power Plant's Assistant Manager Shah Moni Ziko, said a total of 7,30,000 metric tonnes of coal is expected to arrive through 15 ships to tackle the fuel crisis at the powerplant. "As a result, the production in the power plant will continue and at the same time, generated electricity will also be connected to the national grid."

Letters of credit (LCs) have been opened for importing an additional 7,00,000 metric tonnes of coal.